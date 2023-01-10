Carlton E. Crossett, 78, of Sayre, PA, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1944, in Waverly, NY, the son of the late William and Edna (Baker) Crossett.
Carlton was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he worked as a Machinist at Ingersoll-Rand, Athens, retiring after 44 years of dedicated service. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, his family was always his first priority. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his camping trips and fishing, especially his Canada fishing trips. He was an avid NY Giants Fan and NASCAR fan.
Carlton was a volunteer with the J.E. Wheelock Sayre Fire Department, serving for over 50 years. He was a volunteer with the Sayre Ambulance Corps. Carlton was a member of the Sayre American Legion Post #283, and Sayre VFW Post #1536.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Judith Crossett, brother Keith, and grandmother Addie Park.
Carlton is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Yvonne and Lyndon Johnson of South Waverly, PA and Nicole and Edward Donovan of Sayre, PA, grandchildren Carlton, Sr. (Tanya) Gallagher of Danville, PA, Kayla (Richard) Henderson of Towanda, PA, special granddaughter Peyton Crossett of Sayre, PA, and great-grandchildren Jace Miller, Carter Miller, and Carl Gallagher, Jr. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law Gil and Joette Crossett of Sayre, PA, sister Lorraine Burgess of Lowman, NY, sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Mark Jessmore of Elmira, NY, numerous aunts and uncles, special niece Dayna, and several nieces and nephews, special friend Knuck McCutcheon, and his companion who was always by his side, his dog “Bama”.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the JE Wheelock Fire Hall, 217 Frank Street, Sayre, Pa., with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Carlton’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral costs.