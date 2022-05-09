Mary E. Bartlett, Age 97, of Lowman, NY passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Mary was born December 20, 1924, in Clearfield, PA daughter of the late Mike & Amelia (Benson) Kolivoski. She was a graduate of local schools there and was married to the late John M. Bartlett. Mary worked as a sewer in various factories prior to her retirement. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed singing and yodeling. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Bartlett of Ridgebury, PA, Bonnie Woughter of Elmira, Barbra (David) Olcefski of Richmond, VA., a son, Randy Bartlett of Lowman, NY, eight grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, Amelia Ryder of Clearfield, PA, Margaret Heffernen of Clearfield, PA, Patricia Turric of Driftwood, PA, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband John M. Bartlett, five sisters and five brothers.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 12 PM to 1 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Faith Bogden of the Wellsburg Community Church officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials in Mary’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.