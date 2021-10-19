Joseph (Joe) F. Jamison, age 59, of 36 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 13 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Joe had battled Pulmonary Fibrosis for over 11 years. His wife and children were at his side.
Joe was born in Fontana, Calif., on June 16, 1962, to parents Euclida (Ouelette) and Joseph N. Jamison.
The family relocated to the Elmira/Horseheads area in the early ‘70s.
Joe graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira in 1980 and from Corning Community College in 1982.
He was employed at IBM/EIT in Endicott at the time he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Prior to that he worked for many years at Bob’s Honda in Sayre, Pa.
He was very courageous and uncomplaining as the disease worsened over the years. Joe loved woodworking and continued to make many beautiful items for his family and friends whenever he was able.
Joe was an avid New York Yankees fan and a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and tried never to miss a televised game for either team. Joe also loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sherry (Gowan) Jamison, their daughter Kelsey Jamison, their son Joseph (Joey) B. Jamison and fiancé Melanie Minier. The greatest joy in his life was his beautiful 2-year-old granddaughter Juliette. He also loved his dog Gus and his “grand dogs” Minnie and Murphy.
He is also survived by his parents Joe and Euclida Jamison of Horseheads, NY, his brothers Mike (Michelle) Jamison and John (Tammie) Jamison, his sisters Mary (Larry) Jaynes and Sue (Mike) Orlousky.
He will also be missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
At Joe’s request, there will be no services. Instead, sit and watch a Buffalo Bills football game and think of Joe when you do.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joe’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.