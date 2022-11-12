John William Young, 71, Crystal River, FL and formerly of Milan, Pa, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Chapel Pointe Skilled Nursing Facility in Carlisle, Pa., after a short battle with cancer. Born Sept. 19, 1951, in Lock Haven, PA, son of the late Clair William and Margaret Marie (Bulger) Young.
He was a 1969 graduate of Blue Ridge High School in New Milford, Pa. He received his BS in Industrial Arts Education from Penn State University in 1973, master’s degree in 1975 and administrative certification in 1978. He spent his 35-year teaching career at the Athens Area School District, 28 of them at Harlan Rowe Middle School where he taught wood and metal shop, printing, darkroom photography, was active in the yearly Camp Brule trip and coached YAD football and other sports. Many former students will remember the projects they made in his class, including the Gomer Gumball machine. He moved on to teach computer aided drafting at the high school for the last seven.
He used his carpentry skills to renovate his home and his proudest project was building the family cottage in Chaffeys Lock, Ontario, where he enjoyed summers on the lake and fishing. After moving to Crystal River in 2012, he was a manatee watch volunteer for the US Fish & Wildlife Service. He was a charter member of the Valley Kiwanis. An avid reader, he served on the library boards in both Athens and Crystal River.
He married the former Marina Murphy on Aug. 9, 1980, in Johnstown, Pa. She survives along with daughter and son-in-law, Mariel Young and Daniel Krebs of Carlisle; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Alana Young of Randolph, NJ; grandchildren, Claire Krebs and Sawyer Young; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; aunts, uncle, numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the Valley. Memorial donations may be made to one’s favorite public library. Arrangements are by the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, Pa.