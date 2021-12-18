James H. Delpierre, 86, of Sayre, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira.
He was predeceased by his parents, Peter J. and Emma E. Brochi Delpierre; his wife, Rita Delpierre; sister, Janice Campbell; and brother, Eugene Delpierre.
Jim is survived by his sons, Gary (Shelia) Delpierre of Sayre and Jerry (Susan) Delpierre of Harrisburg; his granddaughters, Erin and Meghan Delpierre of Harrisburg; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was born in Patton, Pennsylvania and graduated class of 1952 from Patton High School. He went on to serve in the US Navy from 1952 to 1955. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from California Teachers College and went on to get his Masters from University of Pittsburgh. He worked in the Elmira City School District for 28 years and retired as a guidance counselor. He was a member of the Elks Club in Sayre and the Sons of Italy. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, a round of golf, he was an excellent carpenter and with these skills enjoyed serving the community.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Burial will be held at the Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens where full military honors will be accorded. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jim’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com