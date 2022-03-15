Jason P. Wolcott, 47, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
He was born on May 6, 1974, in Sayre, PA, the son of Donald P. Wolcott and Susan VanWormer Blackman.
Jason was a member of Sayre American Legion Post #283, where he loved working the Chicken Bar-B-Qs. He worked for several years at GE Railcar in Sayre as a Safety Inspector. Jason was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and was faithful in watching their games. He also enjoyed watching high school and college wrestling and local football.
Jason was well loved by all who knew him. He was known for always having a smile on his face, a kind heart, and would help anyone in need. He will be remembered and missed by all those who loved him.
Jason is predeceased by his father Donald P. Wolcott, grandparents Bernard and Margaret Wolcott and Doris VanWormer, uncles Bruce Wolcott, Bill VanWormer and David VanWorner, and aunt Lois VanWormer.
Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather Susan (VanWormer) and Harry Blackman, sister Jessica Michelle Wolcott, uncle Fred Wolcott, aunts Stacey (Scott Winters) Keener, Holly (Bob) Kingsley, and Starr Gergel, many special nieces, nephews, and cousins that were close to his heart, and many special friends who he thought the world of.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
At the family’s request, please feel free to wear Pittsburgh Steeler clothing or black and gold to honor Jason’s love for his favorite team.
A private burial will be held for the family in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Jason’s memory to Sayre American Legion Post #283, 171 Cayuta Street, Sayre, PA 18840, or a Charity of One’s Choice.