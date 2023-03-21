Gail Sampson of Sayre, Pa. passed away peacefully in her home on March 13, 2023.
Gail was born Feb. 21, 1954 at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY. She was captain of the cheer team and graduated from Waverly in 1972.
Gail worked for Lewis Transportation for 25 years. She was an avid gardener and loved taking her produce and making sauces and other foods; her flowerbeds were always overflowing with flowers. Her free-spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Gail is predeceased by her parents, David and Arlene Sampson of Waverly.
Gail is survived by her partner, Terry Hicks; her children Chance and Patience Durgin and August Cochi, her sisters Sandra Sampson, Brenda (Scott) Mayvor, Cindy (Tim) Hill, and her brother Tom (Marjorie) Sampson. Gail is also survived by her grand-daughters Taylor and Abigail Durgin as well as many nieces and nephews, and you can’t forget her beloved cat, Lucy.
There will be a celebration of life held in Gail’s honor at the Waverly Glen Pavilion 1 on April 29 at noon for anyone who wishes to come.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.