Paul L. Johnson, 80, of Owego, NY passed away on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrix (Kassapian) Johnson; his sons, Johnny and Tina Johnson, Paul Johnson II; his grandchildren, Kyle Johnson, Kristin Johnson, Devon Johnson, DeAnna Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Danielle Johnson, Autumn Archibald, Kaitlin Olevano, Cody Johnson, Dustin Chilson; his sisters, Betty Alexander and Betsy Alexander; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Pat Johnson; his daughter-in-law, Kelly and Doug Allen; several very special great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful companion, Ann.
He was predeceased by his son, Gary Johnson; his sisters, Joanne Spencer and Beverly Ervin; and great grandsons, Derek and Seth. Paul was born in Sayre, PA on May 7, 1942, the son of the late Nathan Thomas and Katherine (Vanderpool) Johnson.
After graduation from Sayre high School, he enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corps. for four years during the Vietnam Era. He continued on to have a long career with Iron Workers Local Union 60 based in Syracuse, NY. Paul was an avid furbearer trapper for many years and more recently he just simply enjoyed fishing with his grandkids.
He was an exceptional vegetable gardener, who grew the most delicious tomatoes and always enjoyed a chuckle while reading the newspaper comics. Paul was truly a loving husband, father and grandfather.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and his nieces, Tammy, Robin & April for their extra special care of their Uncle Paul. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to the Owego Emergency Squad, 87 North Avenue. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com