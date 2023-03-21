Tammy E. Clearwater, 63, of Barton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Norma Russell Fitzgerald; her husband, James Clearwater Jr; her brother, Norman Fitzgerald; mother-in-law, Phyllis Clearwater; her niece, Krislyn; and her brothers-in-law, Mike Lynch and Harry Wagner.
Tammy is survived by her daughters, Martina (Travis) Manzo of Sayre, PA and Lea (Matt) Manzo of Athens, PA and Shannon (Gary) Clearwater of Fulton, NY; siblings, Joan (Charles) Rybak, Coressa Wagner, Gary (Donna) Fitzgerald, Patricia Lynch, Richard (Linda) Fitzgerald, Judy (Bill) Fruendt; father-in-law, James Clearwater Sr; sister-in-law, Brenda Fitzgerald; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Tammy was born in Elmira, New York and went on to work several odd jobs while raising her daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren. She enjoyed going for rides with Jim on his Harley, spending time in her garden and tending to her koi pond.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, New York.