William “Bill” Francis Cowles, 98, of Waverly, New York, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 22, 2022, at Sayre Health Care Center in Sayre, Pa.
William was born on Aug. 20, 1924 in Waverly, NY to the late Francis and Ester Cowles.
After graduating Waverly High School, Bill served in the US Army, throughout the European Theater, during World War II. Upon returning home from the war, he worked as a Draftsman designing fire trucks for Ward LaFrance in Elmira, before being hired at IBM Federal Systems in Owego, as a Mechanical Design Engineer, retiring in 1983. He was a crack shot, an avid archer, an enthusiastic model airplane builder and flier, an avid hunter, a dedicated organ player, and avid fisherman, a passionate singer of Barbershop music, an avid golfer, an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church, and a loving father and grandfather.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia Cowles.
Bill is survived by his son, William A. Cowles (Jacqueline) of Athens, Tennessee, daughter Patricia Ward (Richard) of Waverly, New York, and son David Cowles, also of Waverly. His grandchildren include: Dr. Stacie Cook (Jeffery) of Atlanta, Georgia, Kristofor Ward (Stephanie) of San Diego, California, William F. Cowles (Kristina) of Heflin, Alabama, and Benjamin Cowles (Stephanie) of Waverly, NY.
Great-grand-children include: Ari and Olive Cook of Atlanta, Georgia, and Carter Cowles of Waverly, New York.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Waverly. The family is being assisted by the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.