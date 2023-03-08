Harriet W. Johnson, 77, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born on October 13, 1945, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Glendon and Nellie (McCloe) Frisbie.
Harriet loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grand dog, Fanci, and giving her many treats, and having her by her side. She enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, scratch off tickets, and going to the Casino, playing the penny machine. Basically, she enjoyed gambling.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by beloved husband Philo Johnson, son William Frisbie, granddaughter Jackie Ramirez, brothers Daryl Frisbie and Charles Frisbie, sister Judy McCloe, brother-in-law Jack Nichols, and special friend Sandy Smith.
Harriet is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Wanda and Tom Comstock of Waverly, NY and Kay and James Liana of Elmira, NY, daughter Lisa Nichols of Endwell, NY, grandchildren Jessica (Aaron) Shankles, Jason (Brittany) Vanalstine, Jolene (Justin) Mastronardi, Jennifer (Zach) Coyne, Robert Coyne, Latasha Williams-Nichols, and Dorie Nichols, great grandchildren Jacob, Avery, Zach, Shay, Raydenn, Remington, Damian, Jr., Sabrina (Chris), Isaiah, Selena, Ciaria, Taylor, Robert, Erica, Alexis, Haley, Avery, Taylor Rose, Nick, Justinius, and Jianna. She is also survived by her siblings Bonnie Nichols, Clarence (Vicki) Frisbie, Elizabeth (Donald) Barber, Edward (Dave) Frisbie, Tommy (Geraldine) Frisbie, Louann Carpenter, and Bryant (Lisa) Frisbie, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, special friend Alberata Parks, and their family friend Amber Chandler who they extend their thanks for always being there.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 5pm with Pastor Reuben Dickinson officiating.
A private family burial will be held at a later date in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Harriet’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
