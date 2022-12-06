Eleanor Louise (Billings) Stoddard, 88, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022 after several years of diminishing health.
Eleanor was born on Aug. 6, 1934 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Howard Spencer Billings and Frances Bergstresser Billings.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Allen, her daughter Lynn Spencer, her sister Jane (Howie — deceased) Smith, and her brothers Wayne (Norma), Don (Liz), Robert (Linda), and Steven Billings.
She is survived by her children Dennis (Kim) of Waverly NY, Brenda Stoddard Beall of Elmira and Doug Stoddard of Elmira, her grandsons Travis and Jesse (Chloe) Foster, her great grandson Kyle Foster and her two favorite felines; Woody and Jerry. She is also survived by her sisters Irene (Chuck — deceased) Churukian of Rochester, NY and Jeannette (Roger) Houghtalen of South Waverly, PA, her brother; Howard (Evelyn) Billings of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor’s love for God was only rivaled by her love for her family. Her willing to help attitude made an impression on many of her coworkers and fellow worshippers. Eleanor enjoyed traveling, baking, home decorating, antiques, reading, and word search puzzles.
Eleanor’s wishes were to be cremated and for her friends and family to celebrate her life by sharing stories of faith and fun times. Arrangements are being handled by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be determined by family. Arrangements will be published in the newspaper and friends and family will be notified. Condolences can be sent by visiting loweryfuneralhome.com