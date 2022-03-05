Linda Marie McKernan (Depue), age 74, of Wilmington, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2022 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda was born to Ernest and Rose Depue on July 4, 1947 in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother Richard Depue.
Linda graduated from Athens Area High School in Athens, PA in 1965. She studied Food Management at the Pennsylvania State University before marrying the love of her life, Jim, whom she had met when they were just 14. They made their home in Rome, PA, and Linda became the Food Service Manager at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She later worked as the Cafeteria Manager at Saint Agnes School in Towanda, PA and Northeast Bradford School District in Le Raysville, PA. When the family moved to Raleigh, NC, she continued her career in food service management for several more years before becoming a real estate agent in Wilmington, NC for Coldwell Banker. Linda lived a life filled with travel that took her to Alaska, Panama, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Caribbean, as well as crisscrossing the United States. When at home, Linda was an avid player of Mahjong, a constant reader, and a talented crafter who loved to make beautiful custom wreaths for families and friends. She was also an expert quilter who took special pride in her creations made from vintage and antique fabrics and designs. She was also known for her love of miniature schnauzers, having adopted five dogs over 30 years.
Linda is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Bernard James “Jim” McKernan of Wilmington, NC; her son Kelly (Katie) McKernan of Mechanicsburg, PA; her son John (Lauralynn) McKernan of Cincinnati, OH; her grandchildren Caroline McKernan and James McKernan of Cincinnati, OH and Keane McKernan and Kimber McKernan of Mechanicsburg, PA; as well as her brother Benjamin (Mary) Payne of Milwaukee, WI. Linda is also survived by her miniature schnauzers, Suzie and Cassie.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
Burial will be held at a later date in Bradford County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to organizations supporting pancreatic cancer research.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.