Sylvia M. Middaugh, 84, of Tioga Center, N.Y. peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Elderwood Tioga in Waverly, N.Y.
She was born in Barton, N.Y. on June 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Eugene and Aretha (Birdsall) Ayres.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Kenneth and Loren Ayres; and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Dailey, Sr.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Vicky Dailey with companion, Larry Miner; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. and Diana Dailey, Nicole and Jason Whitmarsh; her great grandchildren, Cadence Gainous, Peyton Whitmarsh, Cameron Whitmarsh, Jeffrey Dailey III; also her beloved brother, Alfred “Sonny” Ayres; and her special nephews and nieces, Danny and Margo Ayres, Donny and Billie Jo Ayres, David and Valerie Ayres, Daryl Ayres, Lorena Ayres, and their families.
Sylvia was a devoted member of the Tioga Center Baptist Church since 1950. She was in the first graduating class of Tioga Central School in 1955 and became a member of the Tioga Central Alumni Association. She worked as the office manager at Owego Agway for 37 years, then continued to Ames in Sayre, Pa. and later to Dollar Bazaar. Sylvia was a friendly and kind hearted woman who loved people and especially enjoyed the company of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Richards Funeral Home Owego, N.Y. Interment will be at a later date in Smithboro Cemetery.
Those wishing to may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Sylvia to the Tioga Center Fire Department. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.