Leroy Steven Simko, 73, of Sugar Creek, MO, formerly of Sayre, PA, with his children by his side was called home by His Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and welcomed to his heavenly home by his beloved wife, Susan Simko.
He was born on July 15, 1949, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Andrew and J. Marie (Fairbanks) Simko. Following his mother’s death, Andrew Simko and Frances King married and with their families blended together to become one loving family.
Leroy was a Veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home from the service, Leroy and his wife Susan decided to make a move to Missouri where he was employed with Pepsi, Hoover, and then retired from Colgate after 20 years. Although Leroy and Susan left the Valley area and chose to make Missouri their home to raise their son and daughter, they never forgot their loved ones here in the Valley. He loved his family and hearing every detail of their lives, especially when it came to his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. They spent many of their vacations back here with family and friends.
Leroy and his wife, over the years loved to do woodworking projects and presented many pieces to family and friends. Those pieces now become valuable treasures as a part of our beautiful memories. He was very computer savvy and could solve any problems that anyone needed help with. Spending much of his time on the computer over the past few years, he enjoyed creating videos and saving pictures of many generations. He had a gift to speak to anyone at any time – “a gift for gab” which we are all sure he inherited from his second mom, Fran. The love, dedication, and loyalty that Leroy and Susan shared for all those years was an example to all and we now smile and take comfort and peace in knowing that Leroy and Susan are now together again.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years; Susan (Frisbie) Simko, infant great-granddaughter Harper, 2 infant great-granddaughters, an infant brother, and brothers; James King and Ralph “Dick” King.
Leroy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Timothy Niemi of Sugar Creek, MO, son; Steven Simko of Independence, MO, his caregiver and daughter by choice; Connie Givens and her husband, Joe of Sugar Creek, MO; grandchildren; Charles “Charlie” Simko and his wife Donna of Allendale, MI, Anthony Simko and his wife Callie of Desoto, TX, Joshua Simko of Independence, MO, Shawn Simko of Independence, MO, Joe Givens, Jr. and his wife, Shelby of Sugar Creek, MO, Christopher Givens of Sugar Creek, MO, Chelsea Givens of Sugar Creek, MO, Jason “Lil Man” Griffith of Sugar Creek, MO, and Jason Stevenson of Sugar Creek, MO,
his great-grandchildren who lovingly named him GPA; Raegan Simko, Haley, Reny, Nevaeh, Lydia, Owan, and Katara, his second and loving mom; Frances P. King Simko of Athens, PA, sisters; Rev. Linda Rogers of Athens, PA and Mary Hall of Dundee, NY, brother and sister-in-law; William “Joe” and Linda King of Athens, PA, sister-in-law; Barbara King of Montrose, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his extended family members on the Frisbie side.
Per Leroy’s instructions, the family will gather for a private celebration picnic in Athens at their convenience. Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA is handling the local arrangements.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.