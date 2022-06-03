Today our hearts are broken by the loss of an amazing soul.
Kenneth Neal Nichols went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 31, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1937, to his parents Marguerite and Claude Nichols.
Kenneth was a devoted Veteran, serving in the Army, during the Korean War. Kenneth was a loving husband and devoted father who loved spending time with his children. He loved playing softball with his daughters. He adored all his grandchildren and loved every member of his family with his whole heart. He enjoyed every moment he got with his grandchildren. Kenneth enjoyed going to watch the horse races, enjoyed boxing, and loved to watch baseball and football. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife who he loved dearly, Doris Nichols, of Sayre, Pa., his daughters Darlene Weed, Wanda Comstock, Connie Soper-Keene, Lisa Nichols, Patty Nichols, Bettie Nichols, and Dorie Nichols, many great grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sister Mary Walmsley, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved dog, Chloe.
He is predeceased by his parents Marguerite and Claude Nichols, his brothers Mert (Dodie) Nichols, Donald Nichols, Fred Nichols, Raymond Nichols, Robert Nichols, and sister Bonnie Nichols.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 3, at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at noon. Anyone who knew Ken is more than welcome to attend.