Gary Vincent Evans, of Kingston, Tenn., passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Gary was born on June 30, 1949, in Waverly to the late Marian Louise Bruster and Gordon Leon Evans. He was also predeceased by his step-mother Ruth (Shoemaker) Evans.
He is survived by his wife Colleen Price Evans of Kingston, Tenn., his daughter Melinda Evans Green (Justin) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., brothers Larry (Danielle) of Vestal, Bruce (Marti) of Huntington, In., sister Teri Rosenberger (Paul) of Owego, and a niece and several nephews.
Gary graduated from Tioga Central High School in 1967. He served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War era. He was stationed in Sitkinak, Alaska, and Mobile, Ala. He was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church in Kingston, Tenn. He was active in the Slavation Army in the Kingston area for many years. He worked at South Central Bell and Lucent Technologies. He loved to read, he loved history and was a master of obscure facts.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Salvation Army of Roane County. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Kingston United Methodist Church in Kingston Tenn. Visition will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. Part of his ashes will remain in Paint Rock, and the remainder will be spread in Mobile Bay, Ala., at a later date.