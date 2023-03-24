Mary Agnes Murray passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023 at the Sayre Healthcare Facility where she resided in recent years.
Mary was born in South Waverly, Pa. on Sept. 18, 1929 to parents William Bentley, Sr. and Mary Shaffer Bentley.
She had very fond memories of growing up in South Waverly and attending school there. While in high school, she worked at the Sugar Bowl, and following high school, she was employed by Blue Swan. On June 19, 1948, Mary married the love of her life, Joseph Michael Murray at the St. John the Evangelist Church in South Waverly. They shared many happy years together until his passing in 1998, just 10 days after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mary was employed by Grace and Lindy’s Neighborhood Food Store in South Waverly for many years, as well as the jewelry department at Ames Department Store.
Mary was member of St. John the Evangelist Church in South Waverly for many years where she was a member of the choir and taught Sunday school. Following the closure of St. John’s, Mary became a parishioner of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
Mary was a former member of the Waverly American Legion Auxiliary 492, Sayre VFW Auxiliary 1536, Women of the Moose 1490, and Roma Madre Lodge Order Sons and Daughters of Italy No. 1342 in Sayre, where she volunteered and enjoyed playing Bingo. She also volunteered at the Veterans Clinic on Elmira Street in Sayre.
Mary was very devoted to her family and was involved in Girl Scouts and Brownies. Her hobbies were bowling and traveling to different places to play Bingo. There were many trips to World’s End Park while the children were young. In later years, she and her sister Rachel would take a short drive and decide while they driving where their destination would be, and it may be North Carolina or Florida before they stopped. She enjoyed her sister’s company and the vacation memories they made.
Mary is survived by her six children: Linda ( Kenny) Park of Lockwood, Joseph (Marcia) Murray, Jr of Waverly., Donald (Debbie) Murray of Waverly, Mary E Murray (Julie Karalus) of Amsterdam NY , Thomas(Tammy) Murray of Waverly, James(Michelle Bostwick) of Athens, Pa. Her grandchildren include Michael (Terri) Rice of Barton, Debbie (Chris) Pond of Sayre, Michelle Varga (Barry Taylor) of Pennsylvania, and Donna Brown of Elmira, 12 great grandchildren, 22 great- great grandchildren and Mary’s sister-in-law Ann Murray Dunning of Waverly as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a special niece Carol Bentley Wells and special friends Kim and David Patterson. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brothers William J .Bentley, Jr., James Bentley, Leo Bentley, Bernard Bentley, a sister Rachel Bentley Wood and sister- in- law Phyllis Murray Cocchi and brother-in-law Robert Murray.
There will be no calling hours with burial at the convenience of the family at Mary’s request. The family would like to thank Sayre Healthcare for the care and understanding during Mom’s stay, she was extremely happy while she resided there. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting Mary’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.