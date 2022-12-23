Variably cloudy with snow showers. Morning high of 38F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mitchell Todd Stahl of Barton, New York, died following a brief illness on Dec. 11, 2022, one week shy of his 58th birthday.
He was predeceased by his parents Lewis and Helene Stahl, a sister, Meredith Zabala, and a nephew Sean Stahl. He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Shelly; two dearly-loved sons, James and Matthew Lewis (Mary); two cherished grandchildren Everett and Eleanor; brother, Manning Stahl, sister Marlene (Keenan) Ingersoll; brother Mark Stahl; many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as many people with whom he shared a special connection throughout his life. You all know who you are.
Born on Dec. 18, 1964, Mitch grew up in Owego, New York, spending every summer of his childhood at his parents’ cottage in Blind Bay, Hammond, New York. He had a special love for the St. Lawrence River all his life, and cherished many happy memories giving his nieces and nephews rides in the family boat Hali-Bye, scuba-diving the various shipwrecks in “The River,” and later, camping with his own children and grandchildren at Kring Point State Park.
A constant and conscientious provider for his family, he worked at a variety of jobs over the years, including Buster’s Transmission in Charlotte, NC; RJ Williams Lumber in Apalachin; TastyKake, Op-TECH, and most recently: F. S. Lopke. He literally could do anything and do it well. Whatever skills he developed throughout the years, he used to help his friends and family, whether it was fixing the brakes on your Honda Accord, installing a dimmer switch in your living room, or repairing a leaking pipe under your bathroom vanity; he was there to help, often before you could even ask.
He found humor in the mundane, making every day a delight for his wife, family, friends, and workmates. His “signature sarcasm” and “well-intentioned ribbing” was how you knew he loved you. He was the only person who could insult you in a loving way; he was the champion who kept you in check. His charm and comebacks were incredible. No one will ever be as witty, loving, loyal and reliable as he was.
A memorial of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Vestal Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 749 Vestal Parkway West. Calling Hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.