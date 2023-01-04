Patricia Williams Knolles, 71, of Towanda, Pa. beloved mother, grandmother and friend left this life on Dec. 31, 2022, after a long battle with declining health.
She was blessed to pass at home with her family at her side. Patti was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1951, to Wallace and Gertrude (Wilcox) Williams.
She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1969. Patti loved to entertain and have a good time. Her sense of humor was enjoyed and will be remembered by all who knew her. Patti was a very involved mother, grandmother, and friend always ready to listen to everyone and share her wisdom. Her Christian faith will grant her entrance into heaven.
Patti is survived by her son, Mark Christopher Knolles and fiancé Mary Jane Orshaw, daughter, Michele Renee Knolles, and son, David Thomas Knolles and wife Danielle Knolles, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Catherine “Tinky” Buffington brothers, Wallace “Gary” Williams, David Thomas Williams and ex-husband, Martin Knolles.
Patti was a member of VFW Post No. 1568 Towanda, American Legion Post No. 42 Towanda, and the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in Patti’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.