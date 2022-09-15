Barbara “Barb” J. Payne, 67, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the home of her good friend and caregiver, with her family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1955, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Della (Benjamin) Heffron.
Barb loved her family and spending time with them. She was an avid fan of her sons’ sporting activities. She acted as a second mother to many. Before retiring, Barb worked with her husband in the family business, Payne’s Electric as the Secretary. She enjoyed cross stitch and puzzles. Barb was a member of the Sayre American Legion Post #283 Ladies Auxiliary and served as Secretary for many years.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband Gary L. Payne, sister Berneida Kelley, and brothers Richard “Chic” Heffron and Robert Benjamin.
Barb is survived by her sons Christopher (Janice) Payne and David (Amanda Cassidy) Payne, grandchildren Alexander Payne, Haley Payne, Dylan Payne, Skylynn Payne, Kruze Payne, Jonathan Searles, and Blake Norton. She is also survived by her brother Raymond (Ronnie Crump) Heffron, special niece Terry Dhuy, several other nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her constant companion, her dog, Pixie.
A Celebration of Life Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sayre American Legion Post #283, 171 Cayuta Street, Sayre, PA. Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA, is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Kim Buchanan for all the love and care she provided during Barb’s illness and her many years of friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barb to the: Falck Cancer Center, Arnot-Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY, 14905 or www.arnothealth.org.