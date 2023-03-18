Rosmary Norconk, 96, of Waverly passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Elderwood in Waverly, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Mary Jane Strope Chandler; her husband, Gerald Norconk; her son, Thomas Norconk; her sister, Agnes Blakeman; and her brothers, Arthur and James Chandler.
Rosmary is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Royden) Parrish of Dushore; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Norconk of Sayre; grandchildren, Jerry Norconk of Gillett and Tara (David) Bahr of Dushore; her great grandchildren, Christopher Norconk, Jayden Bahr and Tommy Coombs; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosmary was born in Chemung, New York and graduated from Waverly High School. She graduated from Boces Nursing School in 1976. She liked other sports, but she loved to play baseball. She enjoyed watching Nascar and going to the local races. She was a lifelong member of the Chemung Baptist Church and she loved her family and enjoyed being with family and friends.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Rosmary’s life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Robert Nacci officiating and burial to follow at Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, New York.