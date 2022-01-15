In his junior year of high school in 1959, John J. Polinski sat down with his parents to plan the next few crucial years of his future. JJ, as he was affectionately known around town, was at a fork in the road. Gifted in both music and baseball, he was already playing his accordion regionally in local bands and solo, as well as being watched by farm team scouts from both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies organizations. He had to decide which career track was going to get the majority of his Sayre High School senior year emphasis. While his great shortstop play and ball-crushing bat would be an important part of the 1960 SHS baseball season, county, district and state band and chorus would begin to project him into his chosen future. The 1960 National Honor Society, Top Ten graduate would go on to earn Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Music Education from Mansfield University and Ithaca College and, over the next fifty years, musically enrich the lives of thousands of students and adults in school districts, churches and communities in New York, Colorado and California.
John Joseph Polinski, 78, accordion and piano virtuoso, instrumental and vocal music educator, conductor, senior director, arranger and composer, peacefully passed on to his next musical adventure on Nov. 13, 2021, at home in Long Beach, Calif.
Born to John and Anna Polinski in Sayre, Pa., on Dec. 19, 1942, John was just two months old when his dad went to serve and was seriously wounded in World War II. In the three years before his dad returned home, his mom, the lead soprano at her church, took JJ with her into the choir loft for services. Submersed in Ukrainian and English responses and songs, he soon began to mimic his mom, a couple octaves lower. A few years later at church hall polka dances, it didn’t take JJ long to become fascinated with the band’s primary instrument, the accordion. First with a rental, then his own instrument, John would spend hours mastering the accordion. He was so serious a player that his dad took him to see a performance by, and have a meeting with, Charles Magnante. After that, diligent practice was interrupted only by meals, school studies and the occasional baseball game with this East Side buddies.
After his high school decision, John went on to flourish at MU, and in 1964 began his 41 year quest to bring the joy of music to students in grades K-12. That journey started in Newark Valley, NY and moved on to Owego-Appalachin, N.Y. before “going west” to California in 1971, where he would spend the next 23 years. There he taught at Mt. Olive Continuation High School, Pinecrest Schools and Burbank Unified Schools. (Where he also wrote the official school song for Monterey HS.) John taught everything from reading treble and bass clef to great composers, singing harmony and playing musical instruments. Evenings and weekends were spent writing choral music and creating remarkable music with adults at the Owego Choral Society (N.Y.), Milton Mann Music Studios, Simi Valley Ed and the Simi Valley/Moorpark Horizon Players, as well as Baran Music Studios, the Security Pacific Talent Bank Chorus, the Panorama Presbyterian and St. Stephen Presbyterian Churches church choirs in California.
It was in California in 1981 that JJ, along with his future wife Sylvia, also created and led the versatile musical group “Music for You.” The group played gigs across a host of venues in California and Colorado for the next 25 years.
In 1994, family priorities prompted John to move to Colorado. He took “Music for You” and his extraordinary teaching and directing skill packages there for the next 18 years of his professional career. During his eleven classroom years in the Jefferson County Public School system, he somehow found time to write and publish the Colorado History Songbook series that is still widely used in public and private schools in Colorado. Again, after hours and weekends were packed with choir, community chorus and bell choir directing for eleven years at Hope United Methodist Church, then on to Park Hill UMC and Green Mountain UMC. He greatly valued being the founding Artistic Director and Senior Conductor at the Parker Chorale, working with his daughter Alicia Pope, the Chorale’s founder and chairperson.
John suffered a stroke in 2011. After initially working very hard to recover, he was able to return to his choral conducting. However, by 2013, a medical setback forced John to return to the warmer climate of Long Beach, where he remained active in the Chancel Choir and ‘Fire Within Us’ at California Heights United Methodist Church until 2019. Declining health then forced him from music performance to appreciation until his passing.
John J. Polinski is survived by his wife Sylvia Dunham-Polinski, daughters Alicia Pope and Bridget LePree, step-children Randy Festejo, Twila Ingram and Corey Festejo. three grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild. He also leaves behind his four brothers: Stephen, Peter, Daniel and Paul; 9 nieces and nephews; and 3 great nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the church or community music group of your choice. The California Heights United Methodist Church of Long Beach musical celebration of John’s life has been delayed due to the pandemic. The celebration at Parker United Methodist Church in Parker, Colorado is currently scheduled for Feb. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment services will be held at the Ascension Ukrainian Cemetery in Sayre, Pennsylvania, at a later date.