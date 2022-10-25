Brian Hyland, 77, of Chemung New York died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by family.
Brian was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Hyland.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Suzanne Hyland; his children, Beth (Tom) Van Blarcom, Meredith (Brahim Sadouni) Hyland, Tom Hyland, Jessie (Mike) McManamon, Dan Hyland, and Stephanie Hyland; his grandchildren, Wayne Van Blarcom and Nicole Van Blarcom; and his sister, Patricia Hyland.
Brian was born in Elizabeth New Jersey and graduated from South River High School. He retired from IBM after 30 years of service working in finance and business management in both New Jersey, and Endicott, New York. Brian was also a small business owner, selling and installing woodstoves and fireplaces. Following his retirement from IBM, Brian worked in sales and consulting for emergency services, dealing with emergency vehicles and equipment for almost a decade. Brian entered public service, leveraging his lifetime of skills by serving as the Town of Chemung Fire Commissioner and as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals. He died serving his community until the end, as he was in the midst of his fourth term as a legislator for Chemung County’s sixth district.
Brian was an avid hunter, fisherman, and martial artist. He studied several styles of martial arts and has been a black belt in Tae Kwon Do for nearly 60 years. Most recently, Brian taught at Tioga Tae Kwon Do for nearly 25 years. Throughout his teaching, Brian hoped to positively impact the students as meaningfully as they had impacted him.
Brian and his wife Sue married and moved to Chemung over 30 years ago and built a life together in the country. He was a committed family man throughout his entire life, dedicating countless hours attending sporting events, ceremonies, and performances for his children and grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Brian’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.