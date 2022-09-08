Beverly R. McCarty, 69, of Athens, Pa., passed away at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
She was born on October 10, 1952, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Clarence A. Fenton, Sr. and Ruth E. Leonard.
Beverly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always took the time to attend their events. She loved her crafts and taking trips to Tioga Downs. Beverly was a member of Athens American Legion Post #246 Ladies Auxiliary.
Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years Leon McCarty, daughters, Kelly (Wayne) Hicks, Brenda (Dale) Vanderpool and Maureen Stack, special grandson; Branden (Ashley) Myers, grandson; Jesse (Gabby) Vanderpool, granddaughter; Randi Stack, grandson; Dillion (Melissa) Miller, granddaughter; Sarah Franks, great grandchildren; Charlotte, Layla, Payton, Parker, Branson, and Emma. She is also survived by her sisters; Barbara Lee and Beatrice Steadle, brother Arthur Fenton, Jr., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of life service will follow at the funeral home at 6pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., at a future date.