Elizabeth M. Conklin, 96, of Athens, PA passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sayre Health Care.

Born February 15, 1926, in Sayre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Olive Burnham Solock.

She is predeceased by her husband Verus Conklin and her brother Joseph Solock.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Bernie Pietro of Athens; grandchildren Melinda Ross and Brandon Seeley; also survived by nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in Tioga Point Cemetery on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1 pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.

The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.

(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)

Recommended for you