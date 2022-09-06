Carlton L. Morse, 73, of Barton passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clinton T. Morse and Mildred Palmer Shelman; and his daughter, Amy Marie Morse.
Carlton is survived by his loving wife, Janet Leiker Morse of Barton; his sons, Christopher Morse of Barton and Michael A. Morse of Barton; grandson, Tyler Morse of Barton; siblings, Betty Wakeenakona of CA, Linda (Jack) Wilson of Tioga, PA, Anna Hubbard of Va, Rick (Elizabeth) Morse of Waverly and Wayne Morse of VA; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carlton was born in Canton, PA and graduated from Troy High School in the class of 1968. He went on to serve in the US Army until 1973. He worked as a mechanic for various dealerships and retired as the owner of World Class Auto in Waverly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and NASCAR. He was a member of the Waverly Sportsmans Club for many years along with the VFW and American Legion. Carlton was a member of the Crossroads Family Ministries where he served as a Deacon.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA. A memorial service to honor Carlton’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, PA with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating and where full military honors will be accorded.