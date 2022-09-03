Mary Kay Madigan Ledue died peacefully early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, at White Oak Manor of Waxhaw, just outside of Charlotte, N.C. She spent the last few days of her life feeling an extreme amount of love from her family, both near and afar.
Mary Kay never met a stranger, always smiling, chatting and wanting to learn about a new friend’s family while beaming about her own. She developed a passion for painting, which led her to becoming a noted artist in her hometown and a student favorite at Notre Dame High School in Elmira, N.Y., where she volunteered in the art department.
She was the second-oldest child born to prominent Sayre, Penn. businessman Jay Thomas Scanlin and pioneering healthcare leader Hester (Ray) Scanlin.
Born on Sept. 6, 1939, she is survived by her three sons Mark (Waterford, Va.), Tom (Huntersville, N.C.) and Chris (New York, N.Y.), daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Roy, granddaughters Anna and Jacy, and grandsons Eric and wife Ibe, Ryan, Jack and Kyle Madigan, William, Tyler and Luke Pelkey, brothers Tom, Bill and John, and sisters Liz and Barb. She was predeceased by her first husband J. Robert (Bob) Madigan, her second husband William Ledue, son John and daughter Jeanne.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Mary Kay’s namein honor of her daughter Jeanne to the Clearity Foundation, San Diego, Calif.www.clearityfoundation.org/donate
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at St. Matthew Catholic Church (8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte, N.C. 28277) on Thursday, Sept. 8 beginning at 10:45 a.m.