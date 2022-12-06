Gerald Michael “Jerry” Weed, 79, of Waverly, NY passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA from a brief illness.
Jerry was born March 21, 1943, in the Town of Barton, NY the son of Miles Weed and Kathryn Collins Weed.
He was a graduate of Waverly High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War. Following completion of his military service, Jerry was employed initially by International Business Machines and later by Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY for many years until retirement. His love of carpentry and using the craft his father had taught him, he continued to renovate homes for years following retirement.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Martina Morrison Weed, his son, Gerald Michael Weed Jr., very good friend, Jason Grover, special cousin, John Collins, his loyal co-pilot, dog-Cassie, lap buddy of a cat-Deedee, and many wonderful friends and golf buddies in the community. In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Larry Weed and a special friend whom Jerry regarded as a son, Dimitri Moschkov.
A lifelong resident of the Waverly area, Jerry took pride in designing and constructing/building his first real home for his young family, an authentic log cabin in the Town of Barton. Jerry was highly involved in the parent organization of the former St. James Elementary School in Waverly, helping serve his son and the schoolmates. In days past, one of the favorite things of Jerry would be to attend local Irish Festivals and Hibernian events, to lend support and enjoy the fellowship.
Growing up around parents with farming background, Jerry raised a few quarter horses and white face beef cattle for a number of years, a passion that gave him joy. Jerry was highly involved as a coach and officer of the Waverly Little League, during his son’s tenure, as well as moving on as a highly involved coach of the Babe Ruth League for many young ball players.
In the late 1980’s, through experience of watching the passion, hard work, and joy of children of dear friends, Jerry fell in love with the sport of wrestling. For many a winter/spring, Jerry could be observed carpooling a group of young wrestlers to places far and wide, sometimes acting as a surrogate coach. Jerry went on to serve as a proud parent and a past president of the Waverly Wrestling Club, for a number of years, to honor the sport that grabbed his heart. Jerry was an active member and supporter of both the American Legion and the VFW over the years. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and hunting greatly. Golfing with a group of buddies or for many years, participating in the local evening golf leagues, were a joy to Jerry.
A vigil Prayer Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA. The family will receive friends from 4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, NY. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com