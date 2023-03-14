Roberta L. Blow, 69, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1953, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and Eula (Musto) Clark.
Roberta loved her family, especially spending time with her grandkids. She loved going to Rehoboth Beach yearly. She was an exceptional baker, and all would request her amazing mayonnaise cake with peanut butter frosting. Roberta could be seen frequently in her favorite chair drinking her iced coffee, working on her word search, and watching crime shows.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years Robert Blow, and her siblings Carol Clark, Bonnie VanHouten, Barbara Monroe, and Sharon Wood.
Roberta is survived by her children Robert (Ashley Ellers) Blow of Sayre, Pa. and Sara (Brent) Coolbaugh of Athens, PA, her grandchildren she adored Rylan, Tom, Cammeron, Macey, Johanna, Carter, and Gracelyn, granddogs Layla and Maverick, brothers Robert Clark and Frank Clark, sister-in-law Jeanne Stanton, special niece Andrea Cole, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa., on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11 a.m.
For those unable to attend the services and are wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.