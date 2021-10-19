William E. Parry Jr., formerly of Athens, Pa., age 74, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Gahanna, Ohio.
Bill was born in Elmira, N.Y., a son of the late William E. Sr. and Helen Marie (Hughes) Parry. He was also predeceased by his brother Martin Paul Parry.
Bill is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Keva Parry of Westerville, Ohio, nephew Shawn M. Parry with his wife Amanda and their children, Logan and Molly; along with dear friend Hermie Springstead, and many cousins.
Bill moved to Ohio in 2020 to be near his brother and family. In his final months he resided at the Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, where he was shown dignity and respect while being loved and cared for by the staff. In his final days, Capital City Hospice nurses were with him making sure all of Bill’s medical needs and comfort levels were managed. We thank Sage Park and Capital City Hospice for being so wonderful and giving of themselves to him and us, as a family.
Bill attended St. Mary’s Grammar School, Elmira Southside High School, and graduated, with honors, from the University at Albany. He had worked for the New York State Dept. of Labor for over 30 years, retiring as an employment counselor. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle. Bill enjoyed listening to music and most especially he enjoyed his family.
Following Bill’s wishes, a private family service will be held.
Those wishing to honor Bill, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) to help fight this terrible disease.