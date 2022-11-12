Rich “Dicky” McConnell, 67, of South Waverly, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1955, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late James and Lola (Hall) McConnell.
Dick loved his family deeply and loved spending time with his wife and children, but especially loved to spoil his granddaughters. Dick was a life member of the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, serving at one time as Fire Chief. He was very involved in all aspects of the department, including working at the Watkins Glen International Race Track as a part of the emergency crews on scene for the races. Dick also loved McLaren Racing. He always participated in the activities at Christmas time in South Waverly Borough.
He is predeceased by his brother Earl McConnell.
Rich is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Susan at home, children Emerson (Cassie) McConnell of Wellsburg, NY and Parmelee (Kyle) McConnell of Ovid, NY, and granddaughters Liliyonna”Onna”, Carleigh “Carrie”, Summer, and Kendra “Dusium”. He is also survived by his siblings James (Vanessa) McConnell, Jr. of Peru, NY, Nancy Webster of South Waverly, PA, Dwight David McConnell of Waverly, NY, Mary Jane (Scott) Fairbanks of Catasauqua, PA, Paul (Amy) McConnell of Sayre, PA, and Jim (Amanda) McConnell of Ben Salem, PA, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 12pm-1pm at the Leo F. Bentley, Jr. Community Hall, 2523 Pennsylvania Avenue, South Waverly, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm at the Community Hall followed by the Fire Company Memorial Service. The family is under the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richard’s memory to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.