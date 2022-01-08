A memorial service was held for Eleanor J. Hill, 65, of Sayre on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Sayre Christian Church.
The service opened with Pastor Linda Rogers sharing welcoming words followed by a song that Eleanor had requested in the past to be played at her funeral services. Pastor Paula Kraus began the service with a Word of Prayer and with all in attendance sharing the Lord’s Prayer. Pastor Linda then shared words of Eleanor’s life opening with one of Eleanor’s favorite scriptures Matthew 25, the love for her family, and her life of service to her community, friends, and anyone in need.
Her daughter, Allison, shared the eulogy on behalf of the family, speaking of the years as children and adults and what a beautiful life they all had, how much she adored her grandchildren and siblings, and her love for her friends and community. Sue Williams from the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce spoke on behalf of Eleanor’s service as Executive Director of the Chamber. Her dedication and service to her community made it such that her position was not a job but a calling for her.
In her time there, over 25 years, the Chamber grew under her watch by more than three times the members. A Time of Remembrance followed the speakers for those in attendance. Pastor Paula then shared the message sharing another one of Eleanor’s scriptures she cherished from John 14. The Pastor’s message was one of eternal life and Eleanor’s love for the Lord. Pastor Paula closed her message with the reading of Psalm 23 and prayer. Pastor Linda closed the service with words of comfort and how Eleanor’s way of life was always a mission and that her mission was now complete, she had shown us the way to live, to serve the Lord, and to care for others. Eleanor’s mission is now complete and may we now carry on that mission because of her example.
The service closed with one of Eleanor’s favorite hymns, “Amazing Grace.” Committal services and burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. Family and friends gathered at The Grille following the burial to continue to share memories.