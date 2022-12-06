Debra Lee Rumsey, 65, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Claude H. and Lula Lattimer Rumsey; sister, Hazel McLean; and her brother, Donald Rumsey.
Debra is survived by her children, Stacey (Vince) Thorp of Waverly and Leigh (Jennifer) Ramsey of Waverly; brother-in-law, Mike McLean of Rome, NY; siblings, Judy (Charles) Harbst of TX and Claude (Jan) Rumsey of AZ; grandchildren, Megan and Derek Thorp and Kateylne and Jordan Ramsey; and Noah Hughes; great grandchildren, Sophia Campbell and Dominic Carrington; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Debra was born in Mitchel Field, New York. She was a homemaker who worked hard at raising her family. She worked for several years at Ames in Sayre and Rynones in Waverly and most recently at Stacey’s Daycare in Waverly. She enjoyed crafting and collecting bears, wolves and dream catchers.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Debra’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow in the Barton United Methodist Cemetery, Barton, New York.