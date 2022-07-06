Nanette E. (Simons) Cummings, 79, of Elmira, NY formerly of Athens, PA, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, July 4, 2022, following a brief illness.
She was born on May 31, 1943, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Heskell) Simons.
Nanette loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Nanette enjoyed all the holidays and decorating for them, but she especially loved Christmas time. She enjoyed all animals, gardening, flowers, and attending car shows.
She is predeceased by her son; Brian, brother; Marlin, aunt; Millie, and her special friend; Ron.
Nanette is survived by her daughter; Heather Cox, grandsons; Garrett and Colton; brothers; Tim Heskell and Greg Heskell, sisters; Alicia Robertson and Vickie Shiefen, uncle; Dick Simons, special cousins; Rena, Lisa, Lori, Pam, Kim, special nieces; Sherri, Betty, Debbie, and Dona and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends; Jane Wanda, Bill Cox, Sue Cox, and Chelsey Eberhardt.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ciji Perkins from Care First Hospice officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Nanette’s name to any local SPCA or animal shelter or a cancer research organization of your choice.