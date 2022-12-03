Surrounded by his family, Marvin Ernest Lindhorst, 84, of Nichols passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 peacefully in his home.
Marvin is predeceased by his loving wife of at least 60 years, Janet Christine (Rickert) Lindhorst.
Marvin is survived by his brothers, Walter Carl Lindhorst and Robert Gary Lindhorst; and sister, Louise Jeanette (Lindhorst) McEwen; children, Jeanette Christine Miller (Matthew), Gary Michael Lindhorst (Karen), Brian James Lindhorst (Jodi); grandchildren, Aaron Lindhorst, Russell Moyers, Jack Lindhorst-Moyers, Garrett Miller, Stetson Miller, Gavin Lindhorst, Garrett Lindhorst, Grant Lindhorst, and Quintan Lindhorst; and great-grandchildren, Ava Lindhorst, Cheyenne Moyers and Veda Bennett.
Marvin was born on Sep. 11, 1938 in Nichols, New York to Henry and Berendine (Heerkes) Lindhorst. Marvin was a graduate of Owego Free Academy in Owego, New York in 1956. He proudly served his country with the US Air Force from 1956-1960. Marvin moonlighted as the Town of Nichols Justice of the Peace and Town of Nichols Dog Warden and retired from MSHA as a mine inspector.
The family would like to give special thanks to “Nurse Quintan” for Marvin’s home-care during this difficult time.
Abiding by Marvin’s wishes, there will be no services and donations may be made to the American Heart Association or a favorite charity of one’s choosing in his memory. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Marvin’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com