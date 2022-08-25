George L. Walmsley, 93, of Bentley Creek, PA, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at the Athens Health & Rehabilitation Center in Athens, PA.
He was the loving husband of Alice L. (Kelley) Walmsley who passed away on Sept. 12, 2016.
George was born on May 15, 1929 in Towanda, PA, son of the late Vernor L. and Alma M. (Smith) Walmsley. He was a US Air Force veteran serving his country in the Korean War as an airplane mechanic.
After the war, George went on to work as a milkman for Dairylea in Elmira, NY, and American LaFrance Equipment Corp. as a mechanic and helped deliver firetrucks. He was a member of the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club, VFW Post #6083 and American Legion Post #154, both in Elmira Heights, NY.
George was an avid hunter and fisherman, was a great Euchre player, and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and Giants play. He liked country music, watching Hee-Haw on Saturday nights, and hanging out at the local Walmart where he talked to everyone.
George is survived by his children: Thomas G. Walmsley of North Rome, PA, George (Sally) Walmsley of Bradford, NY, Robert Walmsley of Bentley Creek, PA, and Dawn (Dan) Bryan of East Smithfield, PA, granddaughter who was like a daughter to him Denise (Richard) Ellis and 11 other grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, brother Vernor J. Walmsley of Athens, sisters Mary Novotny of Elmira and Laura Cooley of LeRaysville, PA, several nieces and nephews, and special caregiver Linda Stone. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice, daughter Susan Bates, grandson Dudley Heinzelman, great granddaughter Katelyn Walmsley, brother Donald Walmsley, and sister Alma Stroud.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service to celebrate George’s life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 563 Jerusalem Hill Road, Elmira, NY.
Military rites will be given by the Chemung County Honor Guard. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.