Andrew Kmetz, 93, of Sayre, Pa. passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was born September 26, 1929, in Garfield, NJ the son of the late John and Mary (Marga) Kmetz.
Andrew was a United States Air Force Veteran. After his service, he began his career with New Jersey Bell Telephone working for them until his retirement. He was a life member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Garfield, NJ and attended Independent Baptist Church in Towanda, Pa. Andrew was a member of Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company. He volunteered at Guthrie Clinic and Robert Packer Hospital with 17 years of service.
Andrew is predeceased by his first wife Helen Lesko Kmetz, 8 sisters and 5 brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years Sharon Carman Slingerland Kmetz, his children Andrew Kmetz of Hampton, GA, Mark J. and his wife Patricia Kmetz of Litchfield, Pa., Susan E. and her husband Anthony Cappello of Long Valley, NJ, grandchildren Daniel Kmetz, William Kmetz, Christine Brennan, Lindsey Cappello, Katelyn Rozin, and his great grandchildren Kaylee Kmetz, Connor Kmetz, Jacob Kmetz, and Vladimir Rozin.
Friends and family may call Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. to noon at the Independent Baptist Church 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, Pa. Funeral Services will follow at noon with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Glover officiating, followed by military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in Andrew’s memory to a charity or organization of your choice.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.