Anna Mae (Hurd) Leonard of Centerville, PA passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Donald R. Leonard, Sr. who passed away Aug. 9, 2022. The couple married Oct. 20, 1956 and had 65 happy years together.
Anna Mae was born on Sept. 10, 1934 in Gurnee, PA, daughter of the late Gerald and Elsie (Staples) Hurd. She was a graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, Class of 1952, and received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Robert Packer Hospital/Mansfield University School of Nursing in 1956. Anna Mae worked as a nurse at Robert Packer Hospital and various other nursing facilities until she and Don started their family. Later in life she drove a school van. She enjoyed collecting dolls, crocheting, quilting, gardening, canning and baking. Anna Mae was a member of Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church and was a past Den Mother for the Boy Scouts.
Anna Mae is survived by her children: Anna Marie Dixon of Rock Stream, NY, Donna Mae (Doug) Bennett of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Daniel Day (Linda) Leonard and Darold “Duke” (Krista) Leonard, both of Centerville, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son Donald R. Leonard, Jr. who passed away July 27, 1993, great grandson Davin, sister Ella Josephine Williams, and brother Gerald “Corky” Hurd.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. The funeral service to celebrate Anna Mae’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Wuethrich officiating. Burial will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery.