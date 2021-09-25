Diane F. Husted of Ridgebury Township, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 21, 2021.
She was born in Troy, Pa., the daughter of Alene and William Ordway.
Diane graduated from S.R.U. High School, Class of 1967. Diane was a Lifetime Director of Tri-Township Ambulance Association, also serving as Treasurer for many years; she was a PA State Emergency Medical Technician and Captain of Ridgebury EMS; Ridgebury Township Treasurer and auditor, member of the Ridgebury Fire Company as Fire Police. She was a member of Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, where she co-founded and ran the Helping Hands Food Pantry; she was co-founder of Dad’s and Mom’s Christmas Helpers. Diane was a co-owner of the Kountry Kone Ice Cream Store.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Terry Husted; her daughters, Lorraine (Jeff) Pruyne; Robin (Terry) Warner; Christine (Brandon Pyfrom) Husted. Her grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, and her favorite granddaughter, Kaitlin Pruyne; Terry (Ty), Justin, and Braeden Warner; Isaiah and Elias Pyfrom; and her beloved dog, Gemma; sister, Darla (Peter) Sielaff of Trumansburg, N.Y.; brother, Duane Ordway of Athens, Pa.A; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Diane was predeceased by her mother, Alene Gerould; father, William Ordway; sister, Darlene Hayford and beloved Puka.
A service of remembrance will be held on September 29, 2021 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church. Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service immediately following. Those that wish to send flowers, please send to Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillet, PA 16925. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dad’s and Mom’s Christmas Helpers by contacting Gayle Leonard.