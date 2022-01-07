With his family at his side, George E. Bowen, 88, of Lounsberry passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital following a period of declining health. George was born on April 15,1933, son of the late George Earl and Wilhelmina Clara (Schmidt) Bowen.
He was a graduate of Owego Free Academy class of 1952 where he lettered and was a star basketball and baseball player. Following graduation, he enlisted into the US Navy and proudly served his country from 1952 – 1956.
Many will remember George for his humor. Part of this obituary was actually penned by him, and reflects that humor. He states, “if he had to choose to enlist in the military again, he would have joined the Air Force as there is a lot of water out there and he’s learned he can run faster than he can swim!” George was honorably discharged as a First Class Petty Officer, which he was told was quite an accomplishment to do in four years.
Following his discharge, George returned to the area and joined IBM. He retired following 33 years of service in 1989. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club and will be remembered as the last good photographer IBM Owego had. Retirement didn’t last long for George, he then went to work at State Line Auto for 11 years. Because he was a people person, George went to work at Robert Packer Hospital to drive the shuttle bus for five years. He felt he was doing his job if just one person would smile at his uncanny humor. Retirement finally started to sound good, and George did a lot of little jobs around the house and for the kids and grandkids.
Along the way in his book of life, George met Jacquelyn C. Burnett, he got stung by the love bug and was married on April 12, 1958. Then you know what happens next, his first born was his daughter Beth, she is married to Tracy Bailey and they opened their hearts to their children: Nathan, and his children Jalin, Karley, and Laura; Nicholas (Caitlyn); Chad (Felicia) and their children Brantley, Austin and Finleigh.
Then came Kay Bardo, she married a neighborhood boy ~ Tim Bardo and they welcomed Ryan (Amanda) and great grandson Klase; and the lone granddaughter, Lindsay Bardo.
Then came our boy Skipper. Jackie didn’t like the name George, so we called him Skip.
Our final blessing was our daughter Linda, she is married to Thomas Toton, Jr. and Tom’s children Nicole and Jake.
George was predeceased by his parents and his younger sister Audrey Cleveland.
George was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. For many years, he was a member of area Drum and Bugle Corps to include the Kickapoos Tioga Post 401, the Vagabonds and was an associate member of the Syracuse Brigadiers Alumni Corps. George was also a life member of the VFW Post 1371, a member of the Westbrook Masonic Lodge #333F&AM; a member of the Lounsberry Church where he treasured the many friendships formed there. “I want to thank you all for the friendship and fellowship, we had some good times together.” My true friend from birth was George Kinney, who is up in heaven, my drum corps buddy Ed Coleman and my very dear friend Ernie Blaash, we were like glue to each other in school.”
George also enjoyed a quiet ride in the country but also found solitude puttering at woodworking. Many actually own his well-known magazine racks that he made.
“When you look back at things, life is too short. It seems like yesterday I just came out the door of the high school, so people live your days to the fullest.”
I will leave you with a good verse — “May the Lord bless you and keep you, May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and give you peace always”