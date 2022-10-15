Barbara J. Crossett, 89, died peacefully Oct. 10 2022 at Elderwood.
She was born in Noxen PA, the daughter of Howard W. & Sara (“Saddie” A. Ruff) Mullen.
Barbara attended a one room schoolhouse through 3rd grade, moving on to a larger school for grades 4 through 12. She was a member of the largest graduating class there, a total of 18 seniors.
Barbara was content to be a stay-at-home wife for many years before she decided to join the workforce and go to work at the Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria where she stayed 12 years before retiring.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Carl (Chub) Crossett and daughter-in-law, Lynette Crossett. Barbara was the last living of 9 siblings: Howard Mullen, Bill Mullen, Anna Lamoreaux, Alberta Miner, Lillian Field, Ruby Mullen, Ruth Ackley, Carl Mullen.
Barbara is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Steven E and Sharleen Crossett, Carl (‘Jake’) and Cindy Crossett. Grandchildren: Steven B. and wife Jodi Crossett, Teresa (Crossett) Cox and husband Larry Cox, Pamela Crossett and her companion James Karhan. Great Grandchildren: Raven Crossett, Marianna Reidy, Jake Crossett, Logan Crossett, Phillip Karhan, Lori Cox, Taylor Cox, Kassie Cox, Kohl Cox.Great great Grandchildren: Brennon Newman, Case Aulds, Lily Barron, Eli Anthony.
Barbara was a woman who led with her heart and was very devoted to her family. She will be greatly missed.
Special appreciation for two of her closest nieces, Ruby Springer and Andrea Payne for their love, devotion, and comfort in Barb’s final hours.
