”Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all....”
Joan M. West, 90, of Sayre passed away on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Joan was born on Oct. 10, 1931 in Sayre, a daughter of the late Roy and Lorna Mae (Rose) Gleockner. She was a graduate of Sayre High School class of 1950 and continued her studies at the Binghamton State Hospital School of Nursing. For many years she gave her love and devotion as a nurse at the Robert Packer Hospital and Sayre House. Joan was a devoted member of the Sayre Church of the Redeemer where she actively was a member of the St. Mary’s Guild.
Joan is survived by her children and their spouses: Kathy and Gary Anderson; Theresa and Scott Marshall; Chip and Beth West. Her special grandchildren: Brian (Abbi) Anderson, Kathleen Marshall, CJ West (and fiancé Erica); Casey (Janna) West. Three great grandchildren: Genevieve, Michael and Annika; her sisters-in-law: Margaret Gleockner and Shirley Gloeckner; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. She was predeceased by husband Clinton Howard West in 1990; her siblings: Robert Cooley, Helen Alexander, James Cooley, Donald, David, Otis, Richard and Thomas Gleockner.
Abiding with her wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Joan will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Mt. Ash Cemetery in LaPorte, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Mary’s Guild, c/o Church of the Redeemer, 201 South Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Joan M. West.