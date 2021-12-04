Beth A. Biehner, 71, of Dunnellon, Fla., passed away on Nov. 24, 2021.
Beth was born just shy of Christmas on Dec. 24, 1949 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Yaple) Mayer. She graduated from Tioga Central High School in 1967, achieving the New York State Typing Record of over 100 wpm.
In 1990, Beth moved out of the area to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She loved spending time out in the ocean swimming and fishing. She also enjoyed playing the piano and gardening and was awarded the title of “Gardener of the Month” for her care and dedication for her flowers. Following the warm weather, Beth relocated further south to Florida where she could be found lounging in her pool after tending to her flower gardens. She also cherished her time spent with her companion Jim and her rescue dog Rosie.
Beth will be missed by her daughter Annemarie (Dan) Howland of Sayre, Pa.; sons Dustin (Marsha Show) Burk of Meadville, Pa., and John Burk of Dunnellon, Fla.; three grandchildren Jacob, Olivia, and Austin; brother Art (Kathy) Mayer and his children Mike, Kami, and Tobe; sister Cindy Strosser and her children Clare and Kelly; and companion Jim Westover.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband and her brother-in-law Jim Strosser.
Abiding with the family’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Caring guidance is being provided by Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.