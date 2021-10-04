Daniel T. Magurno, 65, of Waverly, formerly of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 with his wife by his side.
Dan was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the son of the late Daniel P. and Madelene “Maxie” Hurst Magurno. He was also predeceased by his two brothers, Dennis and Robert Magurno.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Rita Magurno of Waverly; two daughters, Daryl and Kristen, and a son, Joseph; two step-sons, Brian Rorick and Kevin Rorick of Waverly; four grandchildren, Sara Rorick, Brittany Rorick, Brooke Rorick and Blake Rorick; a great grandson, Clayton Decker: all whom he loved with all his heart; his sister-in-law, Joann of N.C.; brothers-in-law, George (Carol) Campbell of Chemung and Mike (Carol) Campbell of Newfield; and his life long friend, Jack Marshall of Poughkeepsie.
Dan retired in 2010 as a deputy sheriff from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s office after 26 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, fishing and working in his lawn and gardens.
A memorial service to honor Daniel’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Daniel family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.