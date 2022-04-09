Lucille Marie Cole, a lifelong Valley resident, died peacefully on April 7, 2022 at the age of 92 at Elderwood in Waverly. She was born Aug. 9, 1929 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Cyrus and Francis Forrest Parmenter.
Lucille graduated from Athens High School in 1946. She worked at WATTS Radio Station in Sayre and the Ingersoll Rand Company in Athens before marrying and joining her husband Calvin in 1948 to start and grown their very successful construction and asphalt companies, Calvin C. Cole, Inc. as well as Cole’s Christmas Tree Farm, where she worked tirelessly before retiring in 2008.
Lucille was a very loving and dedicated mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lucille loved cooking, traveling, gardening and most of all, taking care of her husband and family. Her family will miss her strength, love and constant guidance, but her legacy will continue through her family.
Lucille is survived he her children, Alan (Cathy) Cole, Murray (Deborah) Cole, Cynthia Jolley, Lisa (Leo) Drabinski; her grandchildren, Linsey (Alan) Solomon, Ashely Cole, Casey and Cody Cole, Meghan (Jolley) Schwend, Ben and Jake Drabinski; and her great grandchildren, Cole, Mason and Silas Solomon.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Calvin C. Cole in May of 2013.
At the request of the family, services will be private. Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Lucille’s name may make one to the charity of one’s choice. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lucille’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.