Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear....
Mary Jane Chapman, 79, of Nichols passed away peacefully following a period of declining health on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Riverview Manor Nursing Home, Owego.
Mary Jane was born on August 19, 1942 a son of David can Alice (Newman) Catlin. For nearly 27 years, Mary Jane was employed at Cornell University it was there she developed many friendships with her co-workers. Mary Jane was a member of the Nichols Senior Citizens Club and was a member of the Tioga Center Baptist Church. She was a faithful volunteer for Community Care Network of Nichols where she served as a volunteer and assisted in taking many to their appointments. She enjoyed knitting dishcloths, reading and never missed a yard sale.
Mary Jane will be greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law: David and Darci Chapman. Her grandchildren: Lashelle (RJ) Coenen, Randy Chapman, Clayton Nichols and Elizabeth Nichols; two great grandchildren Owen and Auri. Her adopted family: Matthew, Sarafina, Brayden and Bayleigh. Her beloved friend Janet Westfall. Several nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive. Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents; her son Richard Nichols; a sister Sandra Berry Bennett and her cat Missy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating her life on Saturday, March 5th at 11 am at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com For those who wish, you may consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd., Wavelry, NY 14892 in loving memory of Mary Jane Chapman. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.