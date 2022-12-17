Donald August Paul passed away on Dec. 11, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 14, 1926 on the family farm in Waverly, NY. His parents were August W. and Caroline Stechel Paul.
Donald graduated from high school in Waverly, NY and served in the US Army Air Force during World War Two. Donald and his wife, Wilda were dedicated birders and belonged to the Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society. Don was recognized several years ago for making and giving away thousands of bluebird houses. Other hobbies were hunting, competitive shooting, fishing, camping and loving his family. One of Don’s favorite things in the fall and winter were picking up bushels of Hickory nuts, shelling them, and sending nut meats to friends and family all over the United States.
Don was a member of the Litchfield Methodist Church and belonged to the Waverly Lodge No 350 of the Masons for over 65 years.
Over the course of his life Don has been employed by E. Stein Plumbing, Stroehmann’s Bakery, Lehigh Valley Railroad, North American Car and Ingersoll Rand in addition to having his own plumbing business, Donald Paul and Son Plumbing. After retirement he helped his sons Jeff and Greg at Jeff Paul Plumbing and Heating in Sayre.
Donald is survived by sons: Donald Paul, Jr and wife Sue of Halifax, PA, Michael Paul and wife Kay of The Villages in Florida, Jeffrey Paul and wife Lesa of Sayre, Gregory Paul and wife Terrie of Sayre and Jonathan Paul and wife Suzy of Palmetto, Florida. In addition, he is survived by 13 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.
Also, Donald is survived by sisters Clara Evans of San Jose, California and Frances Morse and husband Carlton of Batesburg, South Carolina.
Donald was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Wilda, the love of his life. They had a wonderful life together and Don missed her dearly every day after she passed.
Donald was also predeceased by siblings Bill, Helen, Frank, Fritz, Anna, Joseph, Mamie, Henry and Mart.
Services will be announced at a later date.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Valley of the Audubon Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com