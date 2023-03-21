Chester R. VanDuzer, Jr., 66, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with family by his side at home following his courageous battle with leukemia.
He was born on June 12, 1956, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Chester R., Sr. and Leona M. (Vanderpool) VanDuzer.
Chester enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was well known for his love of racing and his talent for working on the race cars and automobiles.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son Charlie, brother Leroy, mother-in-law Dorothy Leonard, father-in-law George Mason and sister-in-law Joan Halstead.
Chester is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Patricia (Mason) VanDuzer, daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Charles Mathews, Jr., son and daughter-in-law Chester and Cynthia VanDuzer III, grandchildren Samantha (Austin) Hoyt, Charles (Autumn) Mathews, Mercedes Mathews, Dalton Mathews, Cody Mathews, Betheny VanDuzer, Bryce Mathews, Hunter Mathews, Sage DeHaas, and Eric VanDuzer, great-grandchildren Brantley, Gunnar, and Winston Mathews. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following Chester’s wishes there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Chester’s name to: American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or www.cancer.org.