Joyce Ritzler of Spencer went to be with her Savior on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1932 in Chenago Bridge, NY the daughter of the late Lynn and Dorothy (Snyder) Ryan.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles of 68 years in June 2018, son Rodney in June 2003, brother Lynn (Sonny) Ryan, baby brother George, sisters Mary Snyder, Edith Clark and Priscilla Richner.
She is survived by her son Harry (Ellen) Ritzler, daughter Barbara Bailey of Spencer and Charlene (Luther) Mulligan of North Carolina, her siblings — brother Gerald (Wanda) Ryan of McGraw, NY, sisters Virginia Worth of South Carolina, Nellie Crossett of Farmington, NY and brother-in-law William Richner of Great Bend, PA, eight grandchildren: Renee (Brian) Merkt of Hamilton, NY, Craig (Lauren) Ritzler of Tully, NY, Jennifer (David) Swayze, Spencer, Jody (Bret) Smith, Spencer, Kimberly (Tyler) Bailey-Burke of Corning, Cameron Greeson, Van Etten, Rebecca (Christopher) Setcavage of Rochester and Amber (Shawn) Bateman of California; seventeen great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special friend EMT Earl Worden and the Spencer First Aid Squad friends.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning and crochet until her arthritis caused her to quit. She was known to many as the cookie lady having shared then with family and friends. She was an election inspector for several years, sustaining and past board member of the Spencer Emergency First Aid Squad, past den mother of Cub Scouts, years ago employed by the late Hiffner Florist and for the past few years a trustee on the board of directors of the Spencer Cemetery Association, and a past member of the Germany Hill Methodist Church where she was baptized when a young girl.
Joyce was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Calling hours will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer with the service to follow at noon officiated by Pastor Ralph Kelsey.
Burial will follow the service where Joyce will be laid to rest next to her late husband Charles and son Rodney in the Evergreen Cemetery in Spencer. Joyce requested instead of flowers, donations in her memory be sent to Spencer Emergency First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 22, Spencer, NY 14883.